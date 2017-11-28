PICTURES: Two women arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving this morning.

A 30-year-old Eastwood woman was arrested shortly before 3am today (Tuesday, November 28) when the car she was driving collided with a roundabout in Gin Close Way, Awsworth.

Patrolling traffic officers saw the collision and went to help.

The car was later seized on suspicion of having two illegal tyres.

A 36-year-old Ilkeston woman was arrested at around 12.30am in Orient Way, Derby, as she had been seen driving in a concerning way through a local drive-thru.

The arrests come just days before the force launches its annual campaign to stop people driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A car which collided with a roundabout at Gin Close Way.

