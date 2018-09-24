Plumber’s drink-drive ban leaves him struggling to find work

A troubled drink-driver was caught over the limit and with no insurance after police stopped him during a computer system check.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Carl Denton, 50, formerly of Nottingham Road, Ripley, was stopped on Nottingham Road, at Codnor, when a police computer system showed his vehicle was not insured.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Police were on duty on High Street, at Codnor, when their on-board computer system activated and showed a possible vehicle which had no insurance and they followed it.

“They could smell alcohol and the defendant gave a positive road-side test result and checks showed that his insurance had been cancelled in May, 2018.”

Denton pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, now of Awsworth Lane, Cossall, also admitted driving without insurance after the incident on August 28.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Denton has had to endure a traumatic time after the breakdown of a relationship and family disputes involving his mother and his younger brother.

He added that as a self-employed heating and plumbing engineer Denton is dependent on driving and a ban will mean he will not be able to work.

Mr Cavanagh added that Denton had left his accounts longer than he should have done and only when he went back to look into things did he realise his insurance was no longer valid.

Magistrates fined Denton £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months but this ban can be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.