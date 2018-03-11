Police alert for fan trouble at Nottingham Forest v Derby County clash

Police from both sides of the county border will be keeping a close eye on fans around this afternoon’s football match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground.

As trains arrive in Nottingham, officers will assess fan behaviour before deciding whether to escort them to the ground.

Police have advised parents of teenaged fans that they may require an accompanying adult to gain entry to the stadium.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We would like to wish all football fans an enjoyable and safe time at the match on Sunday.

“We will be working with Nottingham Forest and Derby County to ensure spectators can watch the game in safety.”

Counterparts from Derbyshire Police said: “Be loud, be proud, be a credit to two great clubs.”

To ensure ticket holders have time to go through necessary checks before kick-off at 2.30pm, police are advising fans travelling from Derby to catch the 1.14pm train at the latest.

The vigilant police response follows a number of off-field incidents between the two sets of supporters in recent years.

The two clubs have also issued a statement calling for fans to conduct themselves in good spirit.

It said: “Nottingham Forest and Derby County are joining together to take a united stand against obscene, abusive and hate-filled social media posts and singing ahead of the match. Individuals should also be aware that, in many instances, such posts will involve breaches of the criminal law. This behaviour sickens the overwhelming number of fans of both clubs and will not be tolerated.”

“Both clubs wish to honour and respect the robust nature of the rivalry between them and the passion and desire of their supporters. However, this must not be seen as an excuse by a tiny minority to engage in criminal and obscene behaviour which causes offence to the huge majority of supporters of both clubs.”

For all the latest updates, follow @DCFCPolice and @NottPolFootball on Twitter.