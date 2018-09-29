Police are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of a missing teenager

Derbyshire police are appealing for any information which may help them find a missing 15-year-old youngster.

Kian Ward left his home in New Houghton - a village between Bolsover and Mansfield - on Tuesday, September 25, but did not return, according to police.

Officers have been able to speak to Kian and it is understood that he is in the Pleasley area, however, they have not been able to see Kian to make sure he is safe and well.

The police revealed that Kian also has links to the Derby and Nottingham areas.

If anyone sees Kian or if they have any information about his current whereabouts, they are urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary and quote the reference 14041 and the investigatiing officer’s name - Matthew Charlesworth.

Infomation can be provided by one of the following methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call Derbyshire police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.