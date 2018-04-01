Police are seeking nominations for Derbyshire’s Community Police officer of the Year

The search for Derbyshire’s Community Police Officer of the Year has begun.

Derbyshire Constabulary is asking anyone who has had dealings with the police during the past 12 months to nominate their favourite officer.

The force is also looking for nominations for the Best Safer Neighbourhood Team in the county and the Best Police Community Support Officer.

Nominations are open throughout the month of April and the requirements for entries should involve a serving officer or PCSO or a team that has made a difference.

Peter Goodman, Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I’m sure we will have a lot of nominations in all three categories, which are designed to reward our officers and teams for their hard work and dedication.

“We have had a great response from the public in the past with praise for our officers coming from all age groups and all areas of the community.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire, said: “This is the community’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to someone who has made a real difference to their experience of policing in Derbyshire.

“Derbyshire Constabulary is rightly recognised as a top-performing force and these awards enable members of our frontline team to receive some well-deserved recognition.

“If any member of the public feels that an officer, PCSO or local neighbourhood team has gone the extra mile I hope that they will reflect that by nominating them for one of these awards.”

Nominations are open throughout the month of April and can be submitted via the home page of Derbyshire police’s website, www.derbyshire.police.uk, or they can be sent by post to The Chief Constable, Derbyshire Constabulary, Butterley Hall, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3RS.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges including Chief Constable Peter Goodman and the Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa.

The winner for each category will be announced in the summer.