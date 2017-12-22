Police arrest two men after car blaze

Two arrests have been made after a car was stolen in Hucknall.

The car which was stolen from Saint John’s Crescent, Hucknall, later caught on fire on Nottingham Road, Stapleford.

It has been said that a shop near to the blaze which happened last night (Thursday, December 21), damaged a near by shop called Tailored To You.

The two men were caught by the police.

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Police have arrested two men after officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the Hucknall area yesterday evening (Thursday, December 21).

“Officers were called just after 8.05pm to the incident in Saint John’s Crescent, Hucknall. Officers pursued a vehicle connected to the incident which was abandoned and later caught fire in the Nottingham Road area of Stapleford

“Officers arrested two men in connection with the incident nearby. Their enquiries are ongoing.”