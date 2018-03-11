Police arrest two men on suspicion of drugs production in Ilkeston

Derbyshire Police have arrested two men in connection with the production of cannabis at an Ilkeston address.

Forensics teams have been working at the site in Springfield Gardens over the weekend, and have just confirmed the reason for their investigation, which was apparently triggered by reports from members of the public.

Engineers from Western Power Distribution were required to make the property safe.

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who might have any information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 384 of March 10.