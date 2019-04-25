Police assure Notts residents as traveller horse fair starts

Nottinghamshire Police is assuring residents that they have plans in place as a traveller horse fair starts.

Inspector Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We will be in the area to engage and reassure with both local and travelling communities. We are expecting a large number of people to attend and, as with any large event, we have been working with partners and communities to plan ahead and give advice and support.

"We would like to reiterate that we have not told any businesses to close at any time during the event, which will be setting up on the site over the next couple of days, before the event itself on Saturday and Sunday.

"Drivers are urged to be aware there could be some delays to traffic in the area, particularly around the A610/M1 roundabout as traffic moves on and off the site."