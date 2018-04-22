Police at Ilkeston convenience store previously hit by armed robbers

Police vehicles surrounded an Ilkeston convenience store on Sunday morning amid reports it had once again been targeted by robbers.

Customers calling at the One Stop store, on Charlotte Street, were surprised to find it closed during normal opening hours of 6am to 11pm.

Facebook users on the Spotted Ilkeston Town page speculated about the reason, with one saying police had been at the scene since around 11pm on Saturday night.

In 2014, the shop came to national attention following an incident in which two women were tied up during a robbery by masked gunmen.

In 2017, it was raided again by men wielding machetes who stole cash, scratch cards and cigarettes.

Police have yet to issue a statement on the matter.