Police at Ilkeston supermarket TODAY to speak to public after woman is raped

Police are at Morrison's supermarket in Ilkeston today to speak to the public after a woman was raped in the town at the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday, a woman was walking along Queens Avenue when she was approached by a man.

The man then dragged her across the road and she was raped.

The man was wearing a grey tracksuit and described as white, 5ft 7-9in tall, of a slim build and aged between 35 and 45.

Detective Inspector Dave Ball, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "Officers will be available to speak to the public and hand out leaflets in the foyer of Morrison's on Nottingham Road between 9am and 1pm.

"The response we have had from the public in the last two days while on patrol has been great.

"What I would ask is that if you have information and haven't come forward yet, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 17000514655, or contact Crimetsoppers on 0800 555 111.