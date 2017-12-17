Police catch cannabis-user after smelling the drug

A cannabis-user was caught by a police community support officer after they smelled the drug and spotted the offender with two other males.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Benjamin Hardwick, 24, of Houldsworth Drive, Chesterfield, handed over 1.5grammes of cannabis to the officer.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A PCSO was walking in Hady Park and saw a group of three males and smelled cannabis and asked where the smell was coming from.

“Hardwick admitted being the person in possession and handed forward 1.5grammes of cannabis with a street value of £10.

“He said he had purchased the drug for £30 from a friend to smoke for personal use.”

Hardwick pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug after the incident on September 15.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Hardwick has been smoking cannabis since September and the drugs he had been caught with for personal use only.

He added that Hardwick only has a temporary address and he has been sleeping at others’ addresses and been sleeping rough and he is trying to get a fixed accommodation.

Mr Sowter said he is also seeking support for mental health issues.

Magistrates sentenced Hardwick to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he re-offends he will be re-sentenced for the drugs matter together with any new offence.

Hardwick was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.