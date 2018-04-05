Police catch drug-user with crack-cocaine and heroin

A long-term drug-user was caught with crack-cocaine and heroin after he was stopped by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 4, how Robert Bower, 44, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was stopped by police after they claimed he had driven past them at speed.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On the morning of March 16 police stopped a Renault Megane after it drove past them at speed.

“The defendant was asked if he had drugs on him and he nodded and handed over a small wrap with crack-cocaine and heroin.”

Bower admitted he had just bought the drugs and was heading home to smoke them.

He added that he has had a 12-year addiction to drugs but he is taking heroin substitute methadone to deal with his addiction.

Bower pleaded guilty to possessing 0.4grammes of the class A drug crack-cocaine and also admitted possessing 0.2grammes of the class A drug heroin.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the case involved a small quantity of drugs for personal use and despite a long-term addiction Bower is not someone who comes before the courts for stealing to feed his habit.

Mr Strelley added that Bower is seeking help to beat his addiction and has a methadone prescription.

Magistrates sentenced Bower to a six-month conditional discharge but if he re-offends in the next six months he will be re-sentenced for these drug matters.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.