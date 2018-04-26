Police catch teenager with a lock knife in his car

A teenager who was caught by police with a lock knife in his car has been ordered to pay £333.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 25, how Jack Callum Neep, 18, of Oaklea Way, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, had been approached by police at Church Street, Matlock, when they found he had a lock knife in a car.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollet said: “On December 13, at about 2.30pm, police were at the Duke William Hotel car park when they saw a parked vehicle and as they drove past they saw males make-off and then return to the vehicle.

“They spoke to the defendant and recovered a red and black lock knife which was seen in the vehicle.”

Neep told police the vehicle was his and he had bought the lock knife because he thought it looked cool but he had not known it was illegal to have one in a public place.

The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place without excuse or lawful authority.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Neep had used the knife to fix a broken windscreen wiper and he had left the knife in the vehicle.

Ms Simpson added: “He knew he was not allowed to carry it on him but he was naive to the law and had forgotten to take the knife out of the vehicle.

“But he understands it should not have been in the vehicle because this meant there was potential access to the knife.”

Magistrates fined Neep £218 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.