Police caught a man with cannabis after a raid at his home

Police discovered a man had cannabis at his flat after they carried out a raid at the property.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 21, how Lewis Headley Tucker, 23, of Chapel Street, Ripley, had been at home when police executed a search warrant.

Prosecuting solicitor Justine Claxton said: “A uniformed task force entered and searched the address under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“The defendant was there and introduced himself and he was then asked if he had anything and he presented a small amount of cannabis which was on his bedside table.”

Tucker pleaded guilty to possessing 0.2grammes of the class B drug after the raid on March 1.

Defence solicitor Morgan Hogarth said the case involved only a small amount of drugs which was handed over to the police and the defendant only uses the drug sporadically.

Magistrates fined Tucker £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.