Police caught Derbyshire drug-user after he was smoking cannabis at a bedroom window

A drug-user was caught with two bags of cannabis after he had been smoking the class B drug at a bedroom window.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 19 how Thomas Mark Allen, 23, of Spring Wood Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, was found with 14grammes of cannabis with a street value of £80 at his home.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police executed a search warrant for drugs on the morning of February 20.

“Mr Allen was in his bedroom and he had a couple of bags of 14 grammes of cannabis valued at £80 for personal use.

“He has smoked cannabis for over ten years and he spends £100 a week on the drug.”

Jobless Allen pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis after the incident on February 20.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod said: “Police went to his address with an arrest warrant and the only drugs found was £80 worth.

“He was in a bedroom at the window smoking it.”

Mr McLeod added: “He has explained he has been smoking for some years and he lives with his partner and they have two children and one on the way.”

Allen, who is on benefits, suffers with anxiety, depression, and a drug-induced psychosis, according to Mr McLeod, and he wants help.

Magistrates fined Allen £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.