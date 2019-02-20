Police cell vandal’s court case is described as using “a sledge hammer to crack a nut”

Bringing a vandal to justice after he scratched his initials into a police cell door has been described as using “a sledge hammer to crack a nut”.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 12 how Jonathan Stanton, 35, of Ollersett Avenue, New Mills, caused the damage at Buxton police station while in custody for another matter.

Court hearing

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “He was interviewed on the same day. He was described as remorseful and apologetic and described scratching it with his finger nails out of boredom.”

Stanton pleaded guilty to damaging the custody cell door after the vandalism on August 5, 2018.

Anise Rowlands, defending, said: “It’s a sledge hammer to crack a nut. I do not know why it’s taken this long to get here.”

She added Stanton was originally being dealt with for breaching a non-molestation order but was not charged with the vandalism at that time.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Stanton to a six-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.