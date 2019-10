Motorists are being warned of a road closure in Derbyshire after a police 'incident'.

Lime Lane in Morley, Erewash is currently closed this afternoon (Friday, October 4) while officers are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Please find an alternative route as traffic is not passing through.

"We thank you for your patience whilst we deal with the matter."

READ MORE: M1 NORTHBOUND CLOSED AFTER SERIOUS CRASH