Police commissioner backs Morley school pupils’ road safety campaign

Road safety campaigners from Morley Primary School have presented their case to Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa for speed reduction measures.

The youngsters have launched a campaign to have the 30 miles per hour speed zone outside the school extended past the busy Church Lane junction, and for safety cameras on the pelican crossing to identify motorists who continue to ignore the red light.

The commissioner said: “I’m very impressed by the maturity and determination of these youngsters who are rightly standing up for what they believe in. They made a compelling and professional case for safety improvements together with the parish council.

“I’ve offered my full support, and their findings will now be presented to the highways department. I hope their hard work and efforts will lead to positive change.”