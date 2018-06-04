Police cordon off Ilkeston B&M following incident which leaves man hospitalised

There has been a high police presence in Ilkeston after a man was found with injuries outside B&M.

The discount retailer has been cordoned off by Derbyshire Police since before 4am today - Monday, June 4.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.50am this morning by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to Albion Street, Ilkeston.

“A 58-year-old man had been found with injuries and was taken to hospital. During the day officers have been conducting an investigation into the incident – with a scene being established on Albion Street.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident. You can call us in confidence on 101 with reference 18*256326.”