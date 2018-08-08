Police crackdown as youngsters jump into canals in Long Eaton

Police have issued an order at a Long Eaton canal lock which gives them the power to order anyone likely to cause anti-social behaviour to leave.

This dispersal order at the Dockholme Lock, Bennett Street, came after continued reports of young people causing anti-social behaviour and a danger to themselves by jumping in the canal at the lock.

The order gives a power to officers to issue anyone, who they think is likely to cause anti-social behaviour, an order to leave the area. Refusal to leave the area when asked by police would then lead to arrest.

PCSO Matt Boyer, from Our Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “This is a very unusual step to take in these circumstances, however we have tried lots of things to try and stop the young people from jumping in the water.

“Not only are they causing considerable danger to themselves but their behaviour is also causing anti-social behaviour towards legitimate users of the canal.

“I have attended the lock many times and warned the young people of the dangers they are causing to themselves and others but they are not heeding the warnings. The dispersal order will now enable us to remove them from the area and if they fail to leave they will be arrested.”

The order will be in place until Friday, August 10 when it will be subject of further review.