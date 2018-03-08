Police hunt man who made threats to residents

Officers investigating three incidents in Long Eaton where a man has used threatening behaviour are appealing for information.

On Sunday, March 4 at 6.45pm a man knocked on the door of a property on Helvellyn Way. When the homeowner answered the door the man forced his way in and made threats.

On Tuesday, March 6 at 6.15pm a man was in his car on Humber Road when a man got into the passenger side of the vehicle and threatened the driver. An altercation took place and the man got out and ran off.

The third incident took place on the same date at 6.50pm a man knocked on the door of a house on Helvellyn Way and asked for directions. The man tried to get into the property but was unsuccessful.

All three incidents are being linked. The man has been described as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, in his 20s and was wearing a scarf and a hoody.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath said: “We are advising people in the area to be alert and to report any suspicious behaviour.

“If you are not expecting a visitor please check who is at the door prior to opening it.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.