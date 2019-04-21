Police investigate a suspected arson attack after fir trees may have been set alight

Firefighters with a hose reel jet battled to prevent the spread of a blaze from trees as police helped with traffic control.

The fire had started among fir trees on High Street, at Whitwell, and it was discovered about 8.50pm, last night, Saturday, April 20.

A Derbyshire fire services spokesman said Clowne firefighters used a hose reel jet to prevent the spread of the fire while police safely controlled passing traffic.

The police had also been informed because it is believed the blaze was started deliberately, according to the fire service.