Police have appealed for anyone with information about a missing teenage girl to get in touch in an effort to establish her whereabouts.

Derbyshire Constabulary has issued an appeal after 16-year-old, Chapel-en-le-Frith teenager Elizabeth Pottage was reported missing.

The youngster could now be in the Stockport area, according to police, and at the time she went missing her hair was dyed purple.

Anyone with information is urged to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.