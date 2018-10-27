Police issue appeal for help to trace missing Long Eaton woman

Derbyshire Police has issued an appeal for help in its search for a missing Long Eaton woman.

Ruth Kendal, 51, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 24, but concerns are growing for her safety as she has not been seen since Thursday, October 4.

A police spokesman said: “Ruth, also known as Christina, is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

“Ruth walks with a limp and sometimes uses a walking stick. She is known to have links to Skegness.”

The above photo of Ruth is several years old but police say it still bears a strong facial resemblance.

The spokesman said: “If you have seen her or know of whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference number 83 of October 25.”

To speak to an officer, call the non-emergency number 101.