Police name man who died in crash on Derbyshire road

Police have named a driver who died after a crash on a road in Derbyshire.

Mark Minkley, 51, of Hucknall, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Honda CRV car left the road at the junction with Moor Lane, Ockbrook, while he was travelling between Ilkeston and Spondon at around 5.10am on Bank Holiday Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "If you witnessed the incident - and in particular if you may have dash cam footage - please contact DC Richard Howiss on 101, quoting reference number 18000206712."