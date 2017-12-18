Police need your help to solve spate of burglaries

Derbyshire Police are appealing to the public for information following a recent spate of burglaries in Sawley.

During the night of Sunday, November 26, and into the following morning, addresses were targeted on Lakeside Crescent, Beresford Road, Wilmot Street, Austen Avenue, Hathersage Avenue and Draycott Road.

On each occasion, offenders entered addresses while the occupants slept. The stolen property included clothing, bank cards, electrical items and cash.

Two men were seen behaving suspiciously on Lakeside Crescent at around 3.15am. One was dressed in dark clothing with a dark rucksack. The other was dressed in lighter clothing with a reflective stripe on the outside-leg of his bottoms.

If you think you can help, please contact PC Emma Birch on 101, quoting reference number 17000516080.

Alternatively send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.