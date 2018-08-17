Police praise Derbyshire folk for helping them to solve crimes

Police have praised the people of Derbyshire for their help in solving crimes.

The comments have been made in particular to the response for help in identifying suspects caught on CCTV.

In the last three months alone Derbyshire police said they have received positive responses to CCTV-based appeals for around a dozen crimes across the county that have resulted in helping bringing those responsible to justice.

These incidents range from theft of a pedal cycle, a fight outside a Derby pub, an alleged dangerous dog, a stabbing in Derby city centre, an assault in Chesterfield and a fight outside a night club in Long Eaton.

Peter Goodman, Chief Constable at Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the people who respond to our appeals. Of course it is part of our job to investigate crimes but we can’t do this alone and rely on members of the public to help us with our inquiries.

“The response we get shows that the vast majority of people in Derbyshire are law abiding and are keen to help detect and reduce the low level of crime get in our county.

“It also shows how useful good quality CCTV is in the solving and prevention of crime.”