Police raid Ilkeston home and find drugs

Cannabis was found during a drugs warrant search of an Ilkeston property and one woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A number of our officers conducted a drugs warrant at a house in Ilkeston last week.

A spokesman for Derbsyhire Police said: “On Friday, June 1 we attended a house on Albany Street in the afternoon to conduct the warrant.

“A 33-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the possession of cannabis.”

The warrant forms part of an ongoing investigation into drugs in the area.