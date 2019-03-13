Police release CCTV images in Long Eaton bike theft appeal

Officers investigating the theft of two bikes from outside Home Bargains, Long Eaton have released a picture of two men they would like to speak to.

The theft is reported to have happened between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Thursday, February 28.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured

The bikes were left outside the Tamworth Road store, secured with a bike lock. Two men were seen cutting the lock and cycling away on the bikes.

One of the bikes taken was a blue Voodoo mountain bike, similar to the one pictured.

The two men pictured were seen in the area at the time and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men, or have any information which may help the investigation, call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 19000104621