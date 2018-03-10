Police release CCTV images of suspect in Long Eaton threat incidents

Derbyshire Police have released a series of CCTV stills with an appeal for information about threatening behaviour by a man in the Long Eaton area.

In the last week, three people have reported incidents where they have had contact with a man who has then threatened them before making off.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our advice that people in the area stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“If you aren’t expecting a visitor, please check who is at the door before opening it.”

The first happened in Helvellyn Way on Sunday evening, when a man knocked on the door of a property and then forced his way inside.

The second happened in Humber Road, on the evening of Tuesday, and saw a man get into the passenger side of a car and threaten the driver. An altercation took place and the man climbed out and ran off.

A short time later on the Tuesday, a man knocked on the door of another house in Helvellyn Way, asked for directions and tried to force his way in, but was unsuccessful and ran off.

Investigating officers are linking all three incidents together and detectives now hope that members of the public might be able to help identify the person shown in the CCTV.

While the images are low quality, it is hoped that someone might recognise the man’s clothing or have other information that could help.

The man in the three incidents has been described as about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, and in his 20s. He was wearing a scarf and hoodie.

If you recognise the clothing, and can give provide a name for the person who might be wearing it, call 101 or make an anonymous report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.