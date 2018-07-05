Police release images of stolen distinctive jewellery which left owner 'devastated'

Police have released images of a Rolex watch and gold bracelets stolen during a burglary in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police said a large quantity of property was stolen including clothing, jewellery, electrical goods, perfume and documents.

Call police on 101.

It is believed that the offenders broke into the house by forcing open a window.

Detective Constable, Chris Anthony said, “This burglary has devastated the home owner, who had many sentimental and invaluable items stolen during that day in May.

“After performing initial enquiries, we are now releasing these images to see if members of the public recognise any of the items.

“It’s possible that this jewellery has been offered for sale to antiques dealers or pawn brokers, in the Derbyshire area, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered these items.”

The burglary happened between 11am and 12.30pm on Friday, May 18 at a home on Holderness Close, Stenson Fields, south Derbyshire.

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000226795 and the name of the officer in the case DC Chris Anthony, in any correspondence.