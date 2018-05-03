Police seek men who 'attacked' a man and ransacked a Stapleford house

Detectives investigating a robbery in Stapleford have released images of two men they want to speak to.

It’s believed a group of men attacked a man outside his home in Gibbons Avenue before ransacking his house and stealing some of his belongings. It happened at around 9pm on Tuesday, April 17. One man has already been arrested and charged in connection with this.

A police spokesman said: "One of the offenders is described as black, around 6ft tall and of a medium build, the other men were described as white. We appreciate that you can't see much of the man in the balaclava in our images but you might just recognise his build or clothing."

If you do recognise them or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 255 of 18 April. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jessie Wharmby, 25, of Chesil Cottages in Nottingham has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 May 2018.