Police target illegal motorists in Erewash

Police have been targeting illegal motorists in Erewash.

The operation, carried out by volunteer police officers yesterday, was held at three different locations across the borough and resulted in more than 100 motorists being spoken to by the team.

Sergeant Damien Shannon said: “All of the Special Constables are volunteers who give up their own time to come on duty and we are really grateful for the work they do.

“We know from speaking to members of the public that the safe use of the roads is important to communities and so this operation is very welcome.

“The specials were able to speak to over 100 motorists and whilst not all were committing offences it was a good opportunity to remind drivers of their responsibilities. Those that were committing offences were either reported for the offence for a decision to be made regarding a court appearance, or warned about their future conduct.”

In total 33 drivers were dealt with in relation to excess speed, four for not wearing a seatbelt, three for using a mobile phone while driving, 15 about defects on vehicles and one car was seized for not having any current insurance in place.