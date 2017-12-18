Police thank public for response in attempted murder investigation

Officers investigating an attempted murder in Ilkeston would like to thank the public for their response.

A total of 38 calls to the Casualty Enquiry Bureau have been received since it was launched on Thursday and a number of e-mails have also been received.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26, a woman was walking along Queens Avenue, when she was approached by a man.

He grabbed hold of her, strangled her and then raped her.

A video of the victim, with the voice of an actress, was released on Thursday in a bid for people to contact the police with any information.

DCI Gareth Meadows who is leading the investigation said: “I am grateful for the level of interest the community of Ilkeston have shown in this case.

“The information that has been passed to us is being reviewed and acted upon.

“Our priority remains to identify the offender. If you suspect who this is please get in touch.

“If you were out in Ilkeston in the areas marked on the map between 2am and 5am on Sunday, November 26 we would like to hear from you.”