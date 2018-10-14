Police to host events across Derbyshire to raise awareness of hate crimes

Police are hosting a number of events across Derbyshire as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week.
Policing teams in the Ashbourne, Buxton, Dronfield, Killamarsh, Chesterfield, Alfreton and South Normanton areas are among those hosting events for residents.
They will be offering advice and information about hate crime, raising awareness of the law and encouraging victims to speak out and not suffer in silence.
Hate Crime Awareness Week is running between October 13 and 20.
Hate crime is defined as any incident which constitutes a criminal offence, perceived by the victim or another person as being motivated by prejudice, hate or intolerance on the grounds of disability, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or alternative sub-culture.
The events will take place at:
Monday, October 15
Place: Alfreton
Time: 9.30am – 11.30am
Location: Home Bargains, New Street, Institute Lane
Place: South Normanton
Time: 1pm – 3pm
Location: Co-op, High Street
Tuesday, October 16
Place: Tissington and Carsington areas
Time: 1pm – 5.15pm
Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages of Thorpe, Tissington, Parwich, Brassington, Carsington and Hognaston
Wednesday, October 17
Place: Marston and Clifton areas
Time: 1pm – 5.15pm
Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages of Clifton, Yeaveley, Sudbury, Doveridge, Norbury and Marston
Place: Killamarsh
Time: 9am – 3pm
Location: Killamarsh Sports Centre, Stanley Street
Place: Buxton
Time: 10am – 12 noon
Location: The Springs Shopping Centre
Thursday, October 18
Place: Dronfield
Time: 10am – 2pm
Location: Mobile Police Station, Dronfield Civic Centre
Place: Chesterfield
Time: 10am – 2pm
Location: Mobile Police Station, New Square
Place: Hulland and Brailsford areas
Time: 1pm – 5.15pm
Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages Kirk Ireton, Hulland Ward, Brailsford, Hollington, Shirley and Longford