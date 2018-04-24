Police visit Derbyshire schools to warn about dangers of knife crime

Derbyshire schoolchildren have been learning about the dangers of carrying a knife.

More than 30 Derbyshire police officers from Safer Neighbourhood teams across the county have been working with Derby City and Derbyshire County Councils in preparing a teaching package that will be delivered to year six, seven and eight pupils.

The action is part of Project Zao, an initiative that aims to discourage young people in Derbyshire from carrying knives.

Inspector Rich Keene, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who is leading the project, said: “The officers have come together today to ensure that they are ready and prepared to deliver this package to school children across the county.

“We have worked with our partners in the city and county councils, along with children and young people, to ensure that the message being delivered is clear and relevant.

“The message being delivered is a simple one, don’t carry knifes. It sets out to dispels the myths that we know young children face in terms of why they may be tempted as well as setting out the consequences of being caught carrying a knife.

“The action is part of Project Zao, a mix of enforcement and education that is working to stop people from carrying knives and thus reducing the violent consequences.”

Officers will be delivering the package in both primary and secondary schools across the county in the coming months.

For more information on the project or if you have concerns about knife crime, contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101.