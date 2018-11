Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after money was stolen from a pensioner in Long Eaton.

The 76-year-old woman said cash was taken from her handbag while she was shopping in the Wilko store on Nottingham Road.

Can you help officers with their enquiries?

The incident is believed to have happened at around 10.30am on Monday, November 12.

If you recognise the men, call PC Charlotte Laws on 101 and quote reference number 18*546060.