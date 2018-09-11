Police want to speak to these people in connection with pensioner handbag ‘theft’

Police are appealing for help identifying two people they would like to speak to after a handbag was ‘stolen’ in Erewash.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 17, at around 12.30pm, at Aldi’s Cross Street store in Long Eaton.

Recognise these two?

The 92-year-old woman shopper had hung her handbag on the trolley and it was only when she approached the till that she discovered it was missing.

It contained her green leather purse, personal documents and an amount of cash.

Officers want to hear from anyone who recognises the two people pictured.

If you have any information which may assist, get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 18*224986 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Michelle Flint, in any correspondence.

