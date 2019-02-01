Police want to speak to this man after Sawley attack

Detectives investigating an assault which left a man with a broken jaw have released an image of a man who they believe may have witnessed the attack.

On January 11 it was reported that a 50-year-old man had been assaulted in the Wilmot Street area of Sawley between 7.20pm and 7.40pm.

Police say the man is being treated as a witness.

The victim required hospital treatment after the incident and, as well as sustaining facial injuries, he also lost a tooth.

Detective Constable Andy Hardy, officer in the case, said: "Following our initial appeal for witnesses last week, we now believe that the man pictured may have been a witness to this assault.

"We are treating this man purely as a witness and would like to speak to him about what he may have seen that evening.

"It is understood that the man in the image also has a small dog, which was with him at the time.

"If you are the man in the photo or you recognise him, please do get in touch as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries."

Call Det Con Hardy on 101, quoting reference number 19*17292.