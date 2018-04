Derbyshire police has issued an appeal for a teenager who has been reported missing from her home.

Sinead Thomson, 15, left her home in Tintwistle, on Good Friday, March 30, and has been missing since.

The police have stated that she could have travelled to Slayley Bridge, Ashton-under-Lyme or Hyde.

Anyone with information is urged to call Derbyshire police on 101.