Erewash Borough Council to launch In Bloom 2018 at town centre stalls

Erewash Borough Council is once again planting a seed in the mind of community gardeners as they prepare this year’s In Bloom campaign.

Green-fingered residents and business owners have been advised to put their hoes and rakes on standby and dust down their mowers in preparation for the launch of the popular competition.

Mark, Jill and Paul Prentice were also among the winners in 2017 for their spectacular hanging basket displays.

The annual event, which is the flagship project of the council’s Pride in Erewash initiative, sees homeowners, schoolchildren and commercial premises put some added flower power into the borough.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “It’s time to sharpen your shears, spruce up your flower bed and bring out the hanging baskets.

“We expect another record-breaking year for our Erewash in Bloom, which remains a summer-long favourite with residents of all ages in all corners of our borough.”

The 2018 contest will be launched with Bloom stalls in Ilkeston and Long Eaton town centres, where residents can find out more and pick up an entry form.

Erewash Borough Council staff will be creating more dazzling features in parks and public spaces.

The Long Eaton stall will be held on the High Street on Wednesday, April 25, from 10am to 1pm.

The Ilkeston stall will follow on Thursday, April 26, setting up in Bath Street between 10am and 1pm.

Coun Wallis said: “Put the dates in your diaries and come along and visit our stalls.”

The competition features a wide range of categories as gardening fans all compete to put on the best summertime displays and be crowned an Erewash in Bloom champion.

This year’s competition will also see bus operator Trent Barton climb on board, with the company sponsoring the front garden category.

Residents will be able to enter online from Wednesday, April 25, at www.erewash.gov.uk/erewashinbloom or paper forms can be downloaded at www.erewash.gov.uk/pride.

Pride in Erewash aims to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough for residents and future generations.

Now into its second decade, the campaign sees hundreds of residents, partners and volunteers taking part in environmental and community events throughout the year.

As well as In Bloom, the scheme includes park friends’ groups, education projects, festivals, town trader awards, clean-up operations, and street scene improvements.

It also encompasses the 24-hour confidential Pride Line which enable residents to report fly-tipping and other environmental crime on 0115 8508383.