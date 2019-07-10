Erewash council grant scheme reopens after giving out £42,000 in 2018

Applications are now open for Erewash Borough Council’s small grant scheme which distributed £42,000 to 31 community groups last year.

A report to the council executive meeting on Tuesday, July 16, will set out the successes of three funding rounds held in April, July and December 2018.

Councillor Gerri Hickton, lead member for community engagement, said: “As in previous years, the grants schemes provided by Erewash Borough Council have proved incredibly popular and successful.

“Grants go a long way in helping to improve services and providing facilities and equipment which will hopefully benefit communities and generations for years to come.”

Successful applicants included the 3rd Ockbrook Brownies who received £1,080 for new camping equipment; and West Hallam Village Pre-School which received £1,400 for an outdoor playhouse and a water wall.

Erewash Mental Health Association received £1,000 to support a holistic therapist.

Money was also awarded to seven play schemes and sports and arts organisations in the borough.

Two organisations helping the older generation, Breaston Evergreens and Risley Not So Young Association, benefitted from grants of £200 each towards their running costs.

In addition to the small grants scheme, councillors were allocated £500 each to award to community projects and organisations within their ward.

69 member grants totalling almost £20,000 were awarded to 53 worthy community projects across the borough.

Each councillor has the same amount available for allocation to community projects during 2019-20.

The grants scheme gives organisations of all sizes the chance to apply for funding of up to £2,000 for projects and services which benefit Erewash residents.

The current funding round is open until 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Full details of the scheme and how to apply available at www.erewash.gov.uk.

For advice, contact council officer Colin Handley on 0115 907 2244 or ebcsmallgrants@erewash.gov.uk.