Former Victorian mill in Ilkeston turned into ‘stunning’ flats

A Victorian-era garment mill in Ilkeston has been transformed into 37 flats after a multi-million pound facelift.

Futures Housing Group has regenerated Rutland Mill, an old glove and hosiery factory on Market Street, into homes for rent in a partnership with developer 8BUK.

Apartments feature the mill’s original timber beams, window design and façade.

The development also includes four penthouse apartments.

Marcus Keys, group director of business growth and transformation at Futures, based in Ripley, said: “These stunning, contemporary apartments are the perfect addition to our regeneration portfolio and clearly demonstrate our development aspirations and choice of new home offer.

“Futures is always looking for like-minded partners to help deliver quality homes in the East Midlands because the simple fact is the region needs 25,000 more homes in the next five years.

“Futures is doing its bit by working in partnership with local authorities and builders to deliver as many homes as possible and we are on course to have provided more than 1,000 new homes by 2020,” he added.

Rutland Mill is a late 19th Century three-storey brick hosiery factory on the east side of Market Street which was originally built for C and F Sudbury and later used by Rutland Garments.

The building was later converted into offices and a club.

Gary Sanders, financial controller of the developer 8B (UK) Limited, said: “This asset will provide superb quality homes and make a positive difference to the lives of many, something 8B (UK) Limited is very proud of.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Futures Housing Group and we look forward to forging an even stronger partnership in the future, completing many more developments together.”

Rutland Mill apartments will be marketed through Futures’ commercial development company Limehouse Developments.

Apartments will be available from £525 per month and developers are expected them to get snapped up quickly.

For more information about the garment mill development, visit https://www.limehouselife.co.uk/homes-to-rent/