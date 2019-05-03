LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Conservatives retain control at Erewash Borough Council

The Conservatives remain in power in Erewash - albeit with a slightly reduced majority.

They retained control of the borough council by winning 27 of the 47 seats available - a drop from 30 going into the election.

Labour won 19 seats - an increase of two - and the Liberal Democrats won one seat.

All 47 seats on the council were contested and the turnout across the borough was 34 per cent..

Awsworth Road ward (two elected). Turnout: 27.3%

Glennice Birkin (Labour( 434

Caroline Lesley Crick (Conservative) 267

James Clifford Hedley Dawson (Labour( 408

Frank Dunne (UKIP Make Brexit Happen) 291

Lachlan Gordon Forbes Suthderland (Conservative) 221

Breaston ward (two elected). Turnout: 41.6%

Nicky Carless (Labour) 289

Simon Mark Hemmings (Labour) 263

John Michael Lawson (Independent) 198

Kevin Philip Miller (Conservative) 917

Robert Alan Parkinson (Conservative) 887

Alex Richards (Liberal Democrat) 240

Jenny Smith (Liberal Democrat) 148

Cotmanhay ward (two elected)

John Howard Beardsley( Conservative) 340

Maria Smith (Conservative) 357

Danny Treacy (Labour) 446

Jane Wilson Labour 457

Derby Road East (two elected) Turnout: 30.5%

Howard Griffiths (Labour) 702

Margaret Griffiths (Labour) 719

Richard James Griffiths (Conservative) 349

John Clifford Stephen Wheatley (Conservative) 344

Derby Road West (three elected). Turnout: 37.2%

Andy Coles (Labour) 760

Garry Keith Hickton (Conservative) 908

Gerri Hickton (Conservative) 880

Ian Allan Neill (Liberal Democrat) 324

Samantha Niblett (Labour) 755

Jane Elizabeth Oseman (Liberal Democrat) 352

Keith Oseman (Liberal Democrat) 297

Andrew Peck (Labour) 743

Dan Pitt (Conservative) 881

Draycott and Risley (two elected). Turnout: 35%

Val Clare (Conservative) 719

Liam Collard (Labour) 344

Coral Mcdonnell (Labour) 394

Tim Scott (Conservative) 655

Hallam Fields (two elected) Turnout: 28.2%

Pamela Eileen Ashley (Labour) 516

Alexander Phillips (Labour) 469

Ryan Jonathan Pound (Conservative) 453

Jonathan William Wright (Conservative )466

Kirk Hallam and Stanton-By-Dale (three elected)

Turnout: 28.2%

John Arnold Frudd (Labour) 736

Linda Marie Frudd (Labour) 709

Steve Green (Labour) 722

Paul Horace George Harvey (Conservative) 543

Tony King (Conservative) 504

Kevin Roger Tribbensee (Conservative) 466

Larklands (three elected). Turnout: 26.3%

John Alexander Russell Green (Conservative) 601

Peter Hopkinson (Conservative) 641

Frank Charles Phillips (Labour) 788

Pamela Phillips (Labour) 800

Phillipa Jemma Tatham (Labour) 776

Helen Joyce Wright (Conservative) 643

Little Eaton and Stanley (two elected) Turnout: 39.8%

David Charles Adams (UKIP Make Brexit Happen) 217

Jill Mee (Liberal Democrat) 259

Abey Stevenson (Conservative) 789

Alan Summerfield (Conservative) 757

Cherryl Thomson (Labour) 262

Ian Wilson (Labour) 307

Little Hallam ward (two elected). Turnout: 35.5%

Sue Bearsdley (Conservative) 616

Mary Hopkinson (Conservative) 635

Darby Hutchby (Labour) 520

Dan Whittle (Labour) 599

Long Eaton Central (three elected). Turnout: 33%

Rachel Allen (Liberal Democrat) 281

Rodney Allen (Liberal Democrat) 198

Donna Anne Briggs (Conservative) 731

Caroline Elizabeth Louise Brown (Labour) 837

Alan Griffiths (Conservative) 706

Denise Ann Mellors (Labour) 783

Peter George Pepios (Conservative) 664

Adam Thompson (Labour) 723

Kristopher James Watts (Liberal Democrat) 208

Nottingham Road (two elected)

Diane Fletcher (Labour) 719

Bryn James Lewis (Conservative) 580

Chris Page (Conservative) 539

Gordon Thomas (Labour) 693

Ockbrook and Borrowash (three elected). Turnout: 37.5%

Neil Barnes (Labour) 642

David Nibby (Liberal Democrat) 511

Terry Holbrook (Conservative) 1,166

Sam Smith (Labour) 488

Ian Thomson (Labour) 459

Mike Wallis (Conservative)1,236

Micheal William White (Conservative) 1,175

Sandicare (three elected). Turnout: 35.11%

Steve Bilbie (Conservative) 1153

Alan Lambert (Labour) 728

Martin Lowe (Liberal Democrat) 301

Wayne Stephen Major (Conservative) 1101

Celia Jane Powers (Labour) 823

Tony Sanghera (Conservative)1021

Geoff Stratford (Labour) 674

Sawley (three elected). Turnout: 35.3%

Fiona Aanonson (Liberal Democrat) 331

Peter Aanonson (Liberal Democrat) 267

Denise Bond (Labour)745

Alan Chewings (Labour) 711

David Doyle (Labour) 668

Paul Francis Maginnis (Conservative) 724

John Richard Sewell (Conservative) 789

Heather Wrigglesworth (Conservative) 651

Shipley View (two elected)

Val Custance (Conservative) 707

Mark Alan Hutchby (Labour) 533

Paul Chad Shelton (Conservative) 613

Jo Ward (Labour) 576

West Hallam and Dale Abbey (three elected). Turnout: 42.6%

Diane Hilda Cox (Conservative) 901

Peter James Davey (Liberal Democrat) 785

Robert Frederick Flatley (Conservative) 748

Carol Ann Hart (Conservative) 1,131

Sharon Hutchby (Labour) 222

Robert Mark Mee (Liberal Democrat) 1,025

Dave Morgan (Labour) 193

Abigail Roberts (Labour) 181

Susannah Loiuse Watts (Liberal Democrat) 715

Wilsthorpe (three elected). Turnout 36.3%

James Martin Archer (Liberal Democrat) 401

Kewal Singh Athwal (Conservative) 1,151

Chris Corbett (Conservative) 1,099

Shirley Dickman (Labour) 493

Mike Martin (Labour) 552

Trevor Page (Labour) 442

Michael Charlesworth Powell (Conservative) 1,008

Adam David Wain (Liberal Democrat) 326

Rebecca Karen Wain (Liberal Democrat) 343