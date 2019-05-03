LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Conservatives retain control at Erewash Borough Council

The Conservatives remain in power in Erewash - albeit with a slightly reduced majority.
They retained control of the borough council by winning 27 of the 47 seats available - a drop from 30 going into the election.
Labour won 19 seats - an increase of two - and the Liberal Democrats won one seat.
All 47 seats on the council were contested and the turnout across the borough was 34 per cent..
Awsworth Road ward (two elected). Turnout: 27.3%
Glennice Birkin (Labour( 434
Caroline Lesley Crick (Conservative) 267
James Clifford Hedley Dawson (Labour( 408
Frank Dunne (UKIP Make Brexit Happen) 291
Lachlan Gordon Forbes Suthderland (Conservative) 221
Breaston ward (two elected). Turnout: 41.6%
Nicky Carless (Labour) 289
Simon Mark Hemmings (Labour) 263
John Michael Lawson (Independent) 198
Kevin Philip Miller (Conservative) 917
Robert Alan Parkinson (Conservative) 887
Alex Richards (Liberal Democrat) 240
Jenny Smith (Liberal Democrat) 148
Cotmanhay ward (two elected)
John Howard Beardsley( Conservative) 340
Maria Smith (Conservative) 357
Danny Treacy (Labour) 446
Jane Wilson Labour 457
Derby Road East (two elected) Turnout: 30.5%
Howard Griffiths (Labour) 702
Margaret Griffiths (Labour) 719
Richard James Griffiths (Conservative) 349
John Clifford Stephen Wheatley (Conservative) 344
Derby Road West (three elected). Turnout: 37.2%
Andy Coles (Labour) 760
Garry Keith Hickton (Conservative) 908
Gerri Hickton (Conservative) 880
Ian Allan Neill (Liberal Democrat) 324
Samantha Niblett (Labour) 755
Jane Elizabeth Oseman (Liberal Democrat) 352
Keith Oseman (Liberal Democrat) 297
Andrew Peck (Labour) 743
Dan Pitt (Conservative) 881
Draycott and Risley (two elected). Turnout: 35%
Val Clare (Conservative) 719
Liam Collard (Labour) 344
Coral Mcdonnell (Labour) 394
Tim Scott (Conservative) 655
Hallam Fields (two elected) Turnout: 28.2%
Pamela Eileen Ashley (Labour) 516
Alexander Phillips (Labour) 469
Ryan Jonathan Pound (Conservative) 453
Jonathan William Wright (Conservative )466
Kirk Hallam and Stanton-By-Dale (three elected)
Turnout: 28.2%
John Arnold Frudd (Labour) 736
Linda Marie Frudd (Labour) 709
Steve Green (Labour) 722
Paul Horace George Harvey (Conservative) 543
Tony King (Conservative) 504
Kevin Roger Tribbensee (Conservative) 466
Larklands (three elected). Turnout: 26.3%
John Alexander Russell Green (Conservative) 601
Peter Hopkinson (Conservative) 641
Frank Charles Phillips (Labour) 788
Pamela Phillips (Labour) 800
Phillipa Jemma Tatham (Labour) 776
Helen Joyce Wright (Conservative) 643
Little Eaton and Stanley (two elected) Turnout: 39.8%
David Charles Adams (UKIP Make Brexit Happen) 217
Jill Mee (Liberal Democrat) 259
Abey Stevenson (Conservative) 789
Alan Summerfield (Conservative) 757
Cherryl Thomson (Labour) 262
Ian Wilson (Labour) 307
Little Hallam ward (two elected). Turnout: 35.5%
Sue Bearsdley (Conservative) 616
Mary Hopkinson (Conservative) 635
Darby Hutchby (Labour) 520
Dan Whittle (Labour) 599
Long Eaton Central (three elected). Turnout: 33%
Rachel Allen (Liberal Democrat) 281
Rodney Allen (Liberal Democrat) 198
Donna Anne Briggs (Conservative) 731
Caroline Elizabeth Louise Brown (Labour) 837
Alan Griffiths (Conservative) 706
Denise Ann Mellors (Labour) 783
Peter George Pepios (Conservative) 664
Adam Thompson (Labour) 723
Kristopher James Watts (Liberal Democrat) 208
Nottingham Road (two elected)
Diane Fletcher (Labour) 719
Bryn James Lewis (Conservative) 580
Chris Page (Conservative) 539
Gordon Thomas (Labour) 693
Ockbrook and Borrowash (three elected). Turnout: 37.5%
Neil Barnes (Labour) 642
David Nibby (Liberal Democrat) 511
Terry Holbrook (Conservative) 1,166
Sam Smith (Labour) 488
Ian Thomson (Labour) 459
Mike Wallis (Conservative)1,236
Micheal William White (Conservative) 1,175
Sandicare (three elected). Turnout: 35.11%
Steve Bilbie (Conservative) 1153
Alan Lambert (Labour) 728
Martin Lowe (Liberal Democrat) 301
Wayne Stephen Major (Conservative) 1101
Celia Jane Powers (Labour) 823
Tony Sanghera (Conservative)1021
Geoff Stratford (Labour) 674
Sawley (three elected). Turnout: 35.3%
Fiona Aanonson (Liberal Democrat) 331
Peter Aanonson (Liberal Democrat) 267
Denise Bond (Labour)745
Alan Chewings (Labour) 711
David Doyle (Labour) 668
Paul Francis Maginnis (Conservative) 724
John Richard Sewell (Conservative) 789
Heather Wrigglesworth (Conservative) 651
Shipley View (two elected)
Val Custance (Conservative) 707
Mark Alan Hutchby (Labour) 533
Paul Chad Shelton (Conservative) 613
Jo Ward (Labour) 576
West Hallam and Dale Abbey (three elected). Turnout: 42.6%
Diane Hilda Cox (Conservative) 901
Peter James Davey (Liberal Democrat) 785
Robert Frederick Flatley (Conservative) 748
Carol Ann Hart (Conservative) 1,131
Sharon Hutchby (Labour) 222
Robert Mark Mee (Liberal Democrat) 1,025
Dave Morgan (Labour) 193
Abigail Roberts (Labour) 181
Susannah Loiuse Watts (Liberal Democrat) 715
Wilsthorpe (three elected). Turnout 36.3%
James Martin Archer (Liberal Democrat) 401
Kewal Singh Athwal (Conservative) 1,151
Chris Corbett (Conservative) 1,099
Shirley Dickman (Labour) 493
Mike Martin (Labour) 552
Trevor Page (Labour) 442
Michael Charlesworth Powell (Conservative) 1,008
Adam David Wain (Liberal Democrat) 326
Rebecca Karen Wain (Liberal Democrat) 343