Maggie Throup MP: 'Election is a chance to have your say'

Earlier this month, I was delighted to learn that work will shortly begin to restore the much-loved Bennerley Viaduct to its former glory.

Having met with the ‘Friends of Bennerley Viaduct’ on numerous occasions, I know how much time and effort has been put into the plans and to secure the £485,000 worth of funding needed to bring the Grade II listed structure into public use.

This project has the potential to attract significant new investment into our area from tourism and I for one look forward to walking across the viaduct once the works are completed.

In particular, I pay tribute to the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct team, whose volunteers work immensely hard to protect and preserve this local landmark for future generations.

I would also like to say a brief few words about the borough council elections.

This election is your chance to have a say on which party you consider is best placed to run services provided by Erewash Borough Council over the next four years.

I have recently received numerous pieces of correspondence from residents who sadly tell me they do not plan to use their vote.

While I share people’s genuine frustration over Brexit, in my view our democratic right to vote is extremely valuable and one which we must exercise at every opportunity.

Finally, residents may have noticed some changes to the way my popular community office operates.

I deeply regret that, due to the current political climate, I have taken the decision to suspend my open-door policy until further notice.

This is a decision I have not taken lightly and has been made based on the advice I have received from the police’s counter-terrorism unit.

I am sure that residents will appreciate that I have a duty of care to protect my staff.

However you are still able to make a pre-arranged appointment by telephoning 0115 9300521 or by emailing me at maggie@maggiethroup.com. Or write to me at Unit 2, The Old Co-Op, South Street, Ilkeston, DE7 5SG.