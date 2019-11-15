New canal-side care home to be built in Erewash

A council has approved plans for a canal-side care home – complete with a roof terrace and boat house.

The application, for the former Royal Oak pub site in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton, was submitted to Erewash Borough Council by Mr S Akhter in spring this year.

Now council officers have approved the application, which would see a 60-bed care home built on the site alongside the Erewash Canal.

It is thought that the home would create at least 26 jobs.

The buildings on the former pub plot were demolished approximately four years ago, after years of being left empty, and the concrete-slabbed site is currently vacant and overgrown.

Entry to the site would stem off Tamworth Road, with 14 car parking spaces. There would also be two extra spots for disabled parking and for either a light goods vehicle, delivery van or ambulance.

The side of the building facing Tamworth Road would be three storeys tall, while the rest would be one-storey.

Included in the approved project are a rooftop terrace; a canal-side deck; seating and garden area; a greenhouse; and a boat house.

Each bedroom would have an en-suite bathroom.

A section of the building which would face the canal, surrounded by a raised deck, would house a lounge and feature a sail-like roof.

A statement from Zenith Planning Design, included with the application on behalf of the applicant, said: “The proposal will fulfil an economic role by bringing forward the development of a vacant brownfield site and by providing employment during the construction phase.

“It will fulfil a social role by providing accommodation for elderly residents for which there will be an increasing need owing to the ageing population.

“It will fulfil an environmental role by improving the appearance of a poor quality site through the erection of a well-designed building which will enhance the appearance of the street scene.

“The development has been designed to enhance the appearance of the site from the canal and the tow-path on the opposite side of the canal.

“Some bedrooms and a residents’ lounge will have a direct outlook over the canal and a decking area and garden will provide outdoor amenity space next to the canal.”

The applicants say that “particular care has been taken to reduce the scale of the building where it adjoins the residential gardens to the north to prevent overshadowing and overlooking”.

Plans for a 45-bed care home were approved for the site in April 2015 by the same applicant – but this was dropped after “concerns about the viability of a residential care home with only 45 bedrooms”.

As a result, the number of beds has been increased, with a slight rise in the project’s overall floor space.