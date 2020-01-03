New housing planned for Green Belt in Erewash area

The views of the public are to be sought after several sites, including on Green Belt land, were earmarked for the building of thousands of new homes in the Erewash area.

Erewash Borough Council needs to find land for 6.500 homes over the next two decades to meet local needs and government targets.

It has come up with a proposal that centres on six preferred sites for much of the housing development during the next 17 years.

Councillors will discuss the proposal at the next meeting of the full council on Thursday, January 23 (7 pm). It is then expected to go out for public consultation.

The six sites are: West Hallam Depot – 1,000 homes; Stanton Ironworks Regeneration Site – 1,000 homes; Land south-west of Kirk Hallam linked with the new relief road – 600 homes; Land north of Cotmanhay, near Cotmanhay Wood – 600 homes; Land west of Acorn Way (to extend the Oakwood district of Derby) – 600 homes; Land north of Lock Lane, Sawley – 300 homes.

The council has always stressed that its first priority was to build on urban or ‘brownfield’ (previously used) sites. But it says it has now run out of options for such land in the borough, so four Green Belt sites have been included in the draft plans.

Coun Michael Powell, the council’s lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “We have preferred options for development in the Ilkeston and Long Eaton urban areas, as well as the opportunity for development within rural villages.

“A lot of work has gone in to researching urban and ‘brownfield’ sites but, having exhausted all the options, we have no choice but to look at the Green Belt in order to provide housing in Erewash.”

Coun Carol Hart, leader of the council, said: “Our careful and methodical approach means we will ensure most of the Green Belt remains free from housing development.

“In reaching these draft options, many alternative sites, proposed by landowners in the Green Belt, have been rejected. A total of 11 sites were individually appraised and considered unsuitable for development.

“The need to meet government targets for providing housing is a major issue. But nothing will go ahead without us first asking the public and other partners for their views.”