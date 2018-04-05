POLL: Are Derbyshire Police right to cut ties with all male constabulary choir for sake of gender equality?

As the story about Derbyshire Police cutting ties with an all male ‘constabulary’ choir in order to promite gender equality goes viral, we’re asking readers for their views on the matter.

From June onwards the choir will change its name to the Derbyshire Community Male Voice Choir after chief constable Peter Goodman said he could “no longer support” a choir whose membership was almost entirely male.

Choir chairman Kevin Griffiths said the change of name has resulted from the Constabulary’s drive to promote gender equality in all aspects of its operations.

The choir have been performing since the 1950s and have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity. The group is made up of civilians but linked to the police force as they have worn police tunics to perform in in the past.

A positive step forward for gender equality- or a step too far?