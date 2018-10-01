Poorly drug-user was caught growing ten cannabis plants to self-medicate

A poorly man revealed he uses cannabis to help ease a variety of ailments after he was caught with ten illegal plants at his home.

Police discovered the cannabis plants in a cupboard at Neil James Wilson’s home, on Coral Way, at Clay Cross, when they had visited the address regarding other matters, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told the hearing on September 26 that police located ten small cannabis plants in a small walk-in cupboard.

She added: “They were ten to 12 inches in height and there was a lighting unit and an associated power supply and a timer.

“The defendant was arrested and the equipment and the plants were seized.”

Police analysed the plants, according to Mrs Bickley, and confirmed they were consistent with personal drug use.

Wilson, 45, admitted growing the plants from seeds for personal use to save money but he only expected six to grow.

He pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of the controlled class B drug cannabis after the raid on April 23.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said it was a small growth for personal use.

He added: “It is not a matter of growing the plants to get off his head. He uses cannabis to self-medicate.”

Mr Meakin stressed that Wilson suffers with a variety of conditions and health complaints including fibromyalgia, sciatica and spinal injuries and he uses a walking stick and has a wheelchair.

He said: “For a long period he was not using cannabis but he’s gone back to using it to counter-act the effects of the medication and illnesses.”

Mr Meakin also explained that Wilson was not comfortable buying cannabis from dealers so he decided to get seeds and low-level equipment to grow cannabis to self-medicate.

Magistrates fined Wilson £40 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.