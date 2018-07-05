‘Purrfect’ Ilkeston moggie Florence aims for National Cat of the Year title

A Kirk Hallam cat owner is hoping her ‘inspirational’ and marvellous moggy will be the cream of the crop in a national competition.

For the Reverend Christine French’s cat, Florence, has been shortlisted for Britain’s most Outstanding Rescue Cat - and if she’s purr-fect in the eyes of the judges, she could be in with a chance of becoming National Cat of the Year 2018.

The eight-year-old has beaten hundreds of other entries to become one of three contenders in the category as part of the annual Cat’s Protection’s National Cat Awards.

Florence, who is deaf, is a familiar face with churchgoers at All Saints Church - where the Rev French leads services - and is also known to greet parishioners there.

The vicar said: “Florence is a very special cat and likes to be in the thick of church life.

“For very different reasons, her presence has a big effect on people facing all sorts of emotions.

“Florence’s deafness never stops her living life to the full.

“It’s a message I often share with children when I’m trying to encourage them to achieve their goals.

“They all love Florence, so it’s a very inspiring way to motivate them and show them that anything is possible.”

The winners will receive a trophy, £100 pet store voucher, year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine and a three-month supply of Purina cat food.

They will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the London Savoy on Thursday, August 2.